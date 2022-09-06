Minter HUB Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.