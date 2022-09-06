Minter HUB Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
Minter HUB Profile
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Buying and Selling Minter HUB
