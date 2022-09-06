Mirror Protocol Price Hits $0.17 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $14.71 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

