MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $430.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.42.

Shares of MDB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.91. 41,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,878. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MongoDB by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MongoDB by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

