MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Head-To-Head Survey

MTN Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M. are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTN Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.30 billion 1.10 $930.88 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.78 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MTN Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as provided by MarketBeat.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.25%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than MTN Group.

Volatility & Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.05% 11.65% 0.82%

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats MTN Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also provides digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services, including cloud, unified communications, Internet of Things (IoT), and software defined networks; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. As of March 9, 2022, it had a total of 272.4 million subscribers in 21 markets internationally. The company operates in South Africa, Nigeria, South and East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

