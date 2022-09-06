Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.