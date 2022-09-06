National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.08.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$87.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.38 and a 52-week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

