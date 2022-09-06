National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.08.
Shares of NA opened at C$87.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.38 and a 52-week high of C$106.10.
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
