National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

NHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.58%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.