Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

