Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $118.03 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.31 or 0.08159229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00185081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00287171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00764004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00600114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

