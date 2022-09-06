Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 7.5% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 132.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,656 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Netflix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 339,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $127,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.4% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 139,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 4.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.51. The stock had a trading volume of 174,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,104. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

