Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 3,086,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

