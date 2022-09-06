Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 3,086,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

