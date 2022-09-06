Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 3,086,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

