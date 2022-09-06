Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.86.
Newell Brands stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
