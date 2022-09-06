Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.55. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $717.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Stories

