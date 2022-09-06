NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,194,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $296,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 242,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

