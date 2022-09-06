NFTify 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,609.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $217,559.94 and approximately $18,609.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
