Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of NIO worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 856,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,209,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.96.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

