Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 292305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Featured Articles

