Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nordex from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cheuvreux lowered Nordex from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Nordex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Nordex Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Nordex has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $19.95.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

