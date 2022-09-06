Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Trading Down 2.9%

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.25 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60). Approximately 25,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51. The company has a market cap of £9.36 million and a P/E ratio of 555.56.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

