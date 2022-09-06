NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

