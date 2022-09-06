NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Trimmed by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises approximately 5.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.21% of NRG Energy worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,615. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

