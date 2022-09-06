Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 44,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 79,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.06.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

