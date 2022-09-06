Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,613. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nutanix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

