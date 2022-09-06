Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 99,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,112. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

