Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 99,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,112. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
