Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NXN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
