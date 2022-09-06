Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

