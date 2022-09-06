Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

JPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 32,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

