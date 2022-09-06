ODUWA (OWC) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,900.32 or 1.00091311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00062923 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00024190 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

