OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.25

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
