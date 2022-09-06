Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 3.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 930,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.