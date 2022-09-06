Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.40. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 43 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTNR. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
