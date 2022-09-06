Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.40. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 43 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTNR. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Partner Communications Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter worth $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

