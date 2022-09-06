Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $33.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,446. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.