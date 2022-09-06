PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 24,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,621. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of -506.49 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

