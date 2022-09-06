Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.50

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 13856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Pentair Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

