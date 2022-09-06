Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 7,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,853. The firm has a market cap of $756.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

