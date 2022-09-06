Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,853. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $760.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.