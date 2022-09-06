PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
ISD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 37,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.66.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
