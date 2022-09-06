PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

ISD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 37,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

