Phoneum (PHT) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $66,627.62 and $3.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

