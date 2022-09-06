Piper Sandler Boosts Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $38.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 9,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,793. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

