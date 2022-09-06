PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 12.4% This Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $517,067.84 and $733.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00599012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00264252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018586 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008035 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

