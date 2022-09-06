Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,918 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Albireo Pharma worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,846. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

