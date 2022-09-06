Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,813 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,749 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,260,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 477,987 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

