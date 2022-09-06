Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,741 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 635,290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,279. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,251. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

