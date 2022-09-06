Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $177,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $104,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,223,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

