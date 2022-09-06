Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Iris Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.97% of Iris Energy worth $42,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iris Energy Company Profile

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

