Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 505,218 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,218 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of F45 Training worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F45 Training by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth $3,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F45 Training by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in F45 Training by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training Stock Up 3.4 %

FXLV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

FXLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 540,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,495,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,801.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801.

F45 Training Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.