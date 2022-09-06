PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0017

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $829,496.15 and approximately $133.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

