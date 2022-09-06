PlayGame (PXG) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $262,987.32 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

