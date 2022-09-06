PolkaWar Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $486,546.68 and $3.65 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
