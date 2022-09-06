Polychain Monsters Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006779 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $437,166.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.